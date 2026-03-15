RGV reveals why he cast Urmila in horror classic 'Bhoot'

Casting insights

This is why Varma chose Matondkar for 'Bhoot'

Varma also shared how he decided to cast Matondkar in Bhoot. He said, "I'll tell you something that nobody would believe as to why I decided to cast Urmila in the role. This is because of one expression she gives in another completely different film." "It is from the song Haay Rama in Rangeela! The way she was wearing that red dress and looking intensely at Jackie Shroff; that close-up shot convinced me that she could pull off this role."