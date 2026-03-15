RGV reveals why he cast Urmila in horror classic 'Bhoot'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently spoke about casting actor Urmila Matondkar in his 2003 horror film Bhoot. Speaking at the Red Lorry Film Festival 2026, he said, "I can't think of anyone. Even at that time, she was my first choice. I didn't even think about anyone else." However, he also said that if he were to remake Bhoot today, Kangana Ranaut would be a good fit for the role.
Casting insights
This is why Varma chose Matondkar for 'Bhoot'
Varma also shared how he decided to cast Matondkar in Bhoot. He said, "I'll tell you something that nobody would believe as to why I decided to cast Urmila in the role. This is because of one expression she gives in another completely different film." "It is from the song Haay Rama in Rangeela! The way she was wearing that red dress and looking intensely at Jackie Shroff; that close-up shot convinced me that she could pull off this role."
Upcoming project
Update on Varma's next film
Varma also confirmed that his next film is titled Police Station Mein Bhoot, which is set to release in May. The horror comedy will feature actors Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh. He said, "Yes, that's what my next film is called, and it's releasing in May."