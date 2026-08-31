RGV lauds 'Dhurandhar' again, highlights its 'living, breathing characters'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. In a recent post on social media, he lauded the film's portrayal of violence and its raw characters. He emphasized that the characters in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller are "living and breathing" and seem as real as the audience watching them in theaters.
Character depth
Hero in 'Dhurandhar' is not a 'walking poster': Varma
Elaborating on his admiration for Dhurandhar, Varma said that the film's hero is not a "walking poster who has to be worshiped at all costs."
He wrote, "Dhurandhar does not treat its hero as a walking poster who must be worshipped at all costs. He can be non existent in the room. He can wait tables, listen instead of speaking, miscalculate, get dirty, get smaller in front of more smaller characters."
Film comparison
He also compared violence in 'Dhurandhar' and other films
Varma also drew a stark contrast between the violence depicted in Dhurandhar and that in other films.
He said, "Somebody pays. Somebody changes. Somebody is left standing feeling smaller. In the other films, violence is just a spectacle minus context."
"Attitude is the plot. Style arrives first and then searches for a reason. The camera does not observe, it advertises."
Twitter Post
RGV advises industry to learn from 'Dhurandhar'
What every film maker should understand from #dhurandhar is that it is full of living, breathing characters who seem as real as you and me sitting and watching in the theatre, hence making it highly relatable. Satya is about gangsters, but be it Bhiku Matre, Kallu Mama or Vakil…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 31, 2026
Career update
What's next for Varma?
On the work front, Varma's last directorial venture was Shapadham, which hit theaters in 2024.
He is currently working on Police Station Mein Bhoot, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ramya Krishnan. The film is expected to release in 2026.
He is also working on Police Company, starring Harshvardhan Rane.