RGV lauds 'Dhurandhar' again, highlights its 'living, breathing characters'

Elaborating on his admiration for Dhurandhar, Varma said that the film's hero is not a "walking poster who has to be worshiped at all costs."

He wrote, "Dhurandhar does not treat its hero as a walking poster who must be worshipped at all costs. He can be non existent in the room. He can wait tables, listen instead of speaking, miscalculate, get dirty, get smaller in front of more smaller characters."