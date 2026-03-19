'RGV's support means a lot': Bedi on 'Dhurandhar' praise

This is what Varma tweeted about 'Dhurandhar 2'

Varma stirred up buzz by calling Dhurandhar 2 "SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence" on X on March 18.

He even joked that it made Mughal-E-Azam look like "TV SERIALS."

Bedi responded with some friendly confidence, saying the first film would raise the bar but break it.