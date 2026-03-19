'RGV's support means a lot': Bedi on 'Dhurandhar' praise
Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is feeling grateful after director Ram Gopal Varma went all out praising the film.
Bedi told Times Now he really appreciates how Varma has supported the movie vehemently and vociferously...through all platforms.
This is what Varma tweeted about 'Dhurandhar 2'
Varma stirred up buzz by calling Dhurandhar 2 "SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence" on X on March 18.
He even joked that it made Mughal-E-Azam look like "TV SERIALS."
Bedi responded with some friendly confidence, saying the first film would raise the bar but break it.
Varma also had words of wisdom for director Aditya Dhar
Varma didn't stop there. He predicted Dhurandhar 2 could earn ₹1,500-2,000 crore and shake up South cinema with its realism.
He called it a "merciless obliteration" of old-school filmmaking and said Aditya Dhar sets a new standard for directors.