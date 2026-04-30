Rhames collapses at Los Angeles restaurant and is treated quickly

Kramer says Rhames healthy after collapse

By the evening, Rhames was discharged and already joking on the phone with his manager, Brad Kramer. Kramer suggested overheating might have caused the incident but assured fans that Rhames is healthy again.

Besides Mission: Impossible and Pulp Fiction, Rhames will soon be seen in new movies like The Mongoose (with Liam Neeson) and Painter (with Walton Goggins).