Rhames collapses at Los Angeles restaurant and is treated quickly
Entertainment
Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames gave everyone a scare after collapsing while out to eat with his family in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Emergency services rushed in around 1:40pm and took him to the hospital, but thankfully, he was treated quickly.
Kramer says Rhames healthy after collapse
By the evening, Rhames was discharged and already joking on the phone with his manager, Brad Kramer. Kramer suggested overheating might have caused the incident but assured fans that Rhames is healthy again.
Besides Mission: Impossible and Pulp Fiction, Rhames will soon be seen in new movies like The Mongoose (with Liam Neeson) and Painter (with Walton Goggins).