Rhea Chakraborty wanted to name clothing line 'Chudail Ka Badla'!
What's the story
Actor-entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's YouTube chat show Double Date. During the episode, she opened up about her clothing brand Chapter 2, and revealed that she had some unconventional names in mind for it. One of the names was Chudail Ka Badla (The Witch's Revenge), which she thought would be a "funny" brand name.
Brand name
'I was completely sure about it...'
Chakraborty said, "I was very keen on naming the brand Chudail Ka Badla." "I was completely sure about it and even imagined creating cool T-shirts and merchandise." "Everyone told me not to be so negative, but I kept saying, 'It's not negative, it's funny.'" She further shared that another name she seriously considered was Black Sheep.
Brand name
'I got bracelets made with Black Sheep'
Chakraborty said, "I even got bracelets made with 'Black Sheep' written on them because that's how we felt at the time. We felt like the black sheep of society." Eventually, they settled on Chapter 2, symbolizing a fresh start and a new phase in their lives.
Professional challenges
On professional struggles after 2020
Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, also spoke about the professional struggles they faced after 2020. Chakraborty said she stopped getting work offers, while Showik was also without a job. This difficult time pushed them to start anew and create something that embodies resilience and empowerment, which eventually led to their fashion brand Chapter 2. This was after the siblings were released from jail in connection with the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
New venture
Chakraborty will soon return to acting
Chakraborty was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre. She is now gearing up for her return to acting with Netflix's upcoming series Family Business. The show also stars Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dhupia, Dhruv Sehgal, Raima Sen, Nandish Sandhu, Madhoo, Kanwaljit Singh, and Inayat Sood. It has been produced by Vikram Malhotra and Hansal Mehta. Its release date is yet to be announced.