Rhea Chakraborty wanted to name clothing line 'Chudail Ka Badla'!

Professional challenges

On professional struggles after 2020

Chakraborty and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, also spoke about the professional struggles they faced after 2020. Chakraborty said she stopped getting work offers, while Showik was also without a job. This difficult time pushed them to start anew and create something that embodies resilience and empowerment, which eventually led to their fashion brand Chapter 2. This was after the siblings were released from jail in connection with the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.