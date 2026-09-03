'Fame ke...': Rhiya Ahir reacts to 'Bigg Boss 20' backlash
What's the story
Rhiya Ahir, the model who recently shot to fame for her role in the NEET paper leak protest, can end up participating in Bigg Boss 20. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres on Sunday, September 6. However, her participation has triggered mixed reactions online, with some questioning her decision to join the show.
Show interest
'Don't listen to what I am saying...'
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ahir said, "I have always been a curious person."
"When I was a kid, my mom and sister used to watch Bigg Boss."
"I always wondered about the inner workings of such a big production."
"With all the hate coming through, people are again divided, saying, 'Yeh to fame ke liye kiya tha, ye aisi nahi hai.'
"Don't listen to what I am saying...See for yourself. I am kind of entertaining."
Decision pending
Ahir's entry yet to be confirmed
Ahir's entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house is yet to be confirmed.
The makers have introduced a new element called Fans Ka Faisla, where viewers can vote for a contestant to enter the house.
Ahir is one of the two contestants in this segment, and whoever gets the most votes will enter Bigg Boss 20 on premiere night.
Career journey
Who is Ahir?
Ahir is a 27-year-old Mumbai-based model, actor, and entrepreneur.
She gained fame after standing in front of a Mumbai Police van during the NEET paper leak protest in July 2026.
Apart from her modeling career, she has also appeared in advertisements, dance projects, and independent music videos.
She is also the founder of Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans.