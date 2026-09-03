'Fame ke...': Rhiya Ahir reacts to 'Bigg Boss 20' backlash

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ahir said, "I have always been a curious person."

"When I was a kid, my mom and sister used to watch Bigg Boss."

"I always wondered about the inner workings of such a big production."

"With all the hate coming through, people are again divided, saying, 'Yeh to fame ke liye kiya tha, ye aisi nahi hai.'

"Don't listen to what I am saying...See for yourself. I am kind of entertaining."