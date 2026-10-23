Riaz defends brother amid harsh backlash over Khurana breakup

Umar Riaz is backing his brother Asim Riaz, who's been facing a lot of negativity after his breakup with Himanshi Khurana.

Umar told ETimes he's disappointed by the harsh comments and feels people are quick to forget the good moments Asim and Himanshi shared.

He explained that Asim chose to stay silent until things got out of hand, only speaking up to clear up false rumors.