Riaz defends brother amid harsh backlash over Khurana breakup
Entertainment
Umar Riaz is backing his brother Asim Riaz, who's been facing a lot of negativity after his breakup with Himanshi Khurana.
Umar told ETimes he's disappointed by the harsh comments and feels people are quick to forget the good moments Asim and Himanshi shared.
He explained that Asim chose to stay silent until things got out of hand, only speaking up to clear up false rumors.
Riaz urges empathy for celebrity relationships
Umar pointed out how tough it is for celebrities to keep their personal lives private when everyone's watching.
He urged people to look beyond just the drama and remember there are positives too.
This situation is a reminder that constant public judgment can make sharing real-life relationships pretty challenging for those in the limelight.