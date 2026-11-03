Rich, Naimyar face sexual assault allegations, dropped by comedy venues

Rich is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting fellow comedian Chelsea Bearce inside his vehicle in March 2018 after she met him at an Oakland dive bar to network.

Bearce has spoken out publicly and on social media about her experience.

Naimyar is accused of raping a Sacramento woman, who asked the Chronicle not to be identified, in 2010 when she was a 17-year-old high school junior and again the following spring; his accuser has shared her story and the trauma she faced.