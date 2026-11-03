Rich, Naimyar face sexual assault allegations, dropped by comedy venues
Comedians Jay Rich (Justin Richardson) and Dauood Naimyar are facing separate sexual assault allegations from incidents that reportedly happened in 2018 and more than 15 years ago.
The accusations, recently reported to the San Francisco Chronicle, have led to both being dropped by comedy venues nationwide.
Rich and Naimyar face detailed allegations
Rich is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting fellow comedian Chelsea Bearce inside his vehicle in March 2018 after she met him at an Oakland dive bar to network.
Bearce has spoken out publicly and on social media about her experience.
Naimyar is accused of raping a Sacramento woman, who asked the Chronicle not to be identified, in 2010 when she was a 17-year-old high school junior and again the following spring; his accuser has shared her story and the trauma she faced.
Rich and Naimyar deny, face cancelations
Both Rich and Naimyar deny the allegations, saying their recollections differ from those of their accusers.
Despite their denials, both have faced major professional fallout as venues across the country have canceled shows and banned them from performing.