Richa, Ali to launch New Zealand's first Indian film festival

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be attending the launch of New Zealand 's first Indian film festival, The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ), on June 2. The event will also feature a special screening of their first feature film as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, which has previously received recognition at several international film festivals, including Sundance and the Independent Spirit Awards.

Festival details About TIFFNZ and its objectives TIFFNZ, founded by Petrina D'Rozario, will hold its inaugural edition in October 2026. The festival aims to promote Indian cinema and foster creative and cultural collaborations between India and New Zealand. The launch event is likely to focus on Chadha and Fazal's journey from actors to producers, as they have supported projects that blend mainstream appeal with independent storytelling.

Statement Chadha-Fazal on supporting TIFFNZ In a joint statement, Chadha and Fazal expressed their excitement about TIFFNZ. They said, "Film festivals play an important role in building dialogue and creating space for diverse stories. The idea of bringing Indian cinema to New Zealand in a structured, celebratory way feels both timely and meaningful." "We're looking forward to supporting this new chapter and engaging with audiences there."

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