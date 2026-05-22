LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Richa, Ali to launch New Zealand's first Indian film festival
Richa, Ali to launch New Zealand's first Indian film festival
'Girls Will Be Girls' will be screened, too

Richa, Ali to launch New Zealand's first Indian film festival

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 22, 2026
04:44 pm
What's the story

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be attending the launch of New Zealand's first Indian film festival, The Indian Film Festival of New Zealand (TIFFNZ), on June 2. The event will also feature a special screening of their first feature film as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, which has previously received recognition at several international film festivals, including Sundance and the Independent Spirit Awards.

Festival details

About TIFFNZ and its objectives

TIFFNZ, founded by Petrina D'Rozario, will hold its inaugural edition in October 2026. The festival aims to promote Indian cinema and foster creative and cultural collaborations between India and New Zealand. The launch event is likely to focus on Chadha and Fazal's journey from actors to producers, as they have supported projects that blend mainstream appeal with independent storytelling.

Statement

Chadha-Fazal on supporting TIFFNZ

In a joint statement, Chadha and Fazal expressed their excitement about TIFFNZ. They said, "Film festivals play an important role in building dialogue and creating space for diverse stories. The idea of bringing Indian cinema to New Zealand in a structured, celebratory way feels both timely and meaningful." "We're looking forward to supporting this new chapter and engaging with audiences there."

Advertisement

Festival activities

More about the festival

TIFFNZ is planned as a four-day festival across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Apart from film screenings, it will also include workshops, cultural events, and industry conversations to connect filmmakers and audiences from both countries. The inaugural edition is expected to feature around 30 films in feature-length and short film categories.

Advertisement