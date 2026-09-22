'He is a hero': Richa celebrates Ali Fazal's 'Mirzapur' success
What's the story
Actor Richa Chadha recently celebrated the success of her husband Ali Fazal's latest film Mirzapur: The Movie, which has reportedly grossed over ₹200 crore domestically. She told Bollywood Hungama, "I am just happy that the industry that gives so much emphasis to the box office now has a new ₹200 crore hero and that too an outsider."
Actor's potential
'I feel Ali definitely has promise'
Chadha further added, "I hope other producers and makers realize that he is a hero who can justify big budgets."
"We always speak about heroes and go with our top three stars, who have been ruling for decades."
"But from the new stars, I feel Ali definitely has promise."
Role dedication
'I know how physically he has worked for this...'
Chadha also lauded Fazal for staying true to his character of Guddu Bhaiya for nearly a decade.
"Ali got to play this character for the first time years ago," she said.
"When I watch season 1 and then the film, nine years have passed between them."
"I know how physically he has worked for this and had so many boiled eggs in a day. But he also kept the character's mental age in mind."
"He is such a fine actor."
Actor's journey
'There are not many like him who have also...'
Chadha expressed her belief that Fazal still has a long way to go in his career.
"I don't think he has gotten his due yet."
"There are not many like him who have also worked in Hollywood," she said.
"Apart from being my husband, I have respect for him as an actor."
Notably, the couple will soon start shooting for a film together, marking their first on-screen pairing as lovers.