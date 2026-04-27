Richa Chadha to play detective in upcoming crime thriller series

Role details

'Role allows her to tap into cerebral space'

While the specifics of the series are being kept under wraps, reports suggest that Chadha has already started filming. Multiple reports quoted a source close to the development as saying, "The role of a detective allows her to tap into a sharp, restrained, and cerebral space." Another source told Hindustan Times, "Richa read the story and liked it because it was powerful and different and something that she hasn't done before."