Richa Chadha to play detective in upcoming crime thriller series
What's the story
Richa Chadha, who recently impressed viewers with her performance as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Heeramandi, is set to surprise audiences with a new role. The actor will reportedly lead an upcoming crime thriller series on a major OTT platform, playing a detective. This marks a significant shift from her recent historical role.
Role details
'Role allows her to tap into cerebral space'
While the specifics of the series are being kept under wraps, reports suggest that Chadha has already started filming. Multiple reports quoted a source close to the development as saying, "The role of a detective allows her to tap into a sharp, restrained, and cerebral space." Another source told Hindustan Times, "Richa read the story and liked it because it was powerful and different and something that she hasn't done before."
Career highlights
Career highlights of Chadha
Chadha has spent nearly two decades in the Indian film industry, known for her unconventional roles. Films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, and Fukrey helped establish her reputation as a honed actor. She has also been a part of acclaimed projects like Words With Gods (2014), Masaan (2015), and Love Sonia (2018). She has also started producing alongside her husband-actor Ali Fazal.