'Baby Reindeer' creator shuts down sequel plans
What's the story
Richard Gadd, the Emmy-nominated writer, actor, and creator of Netflix's global hit Baby Reindeer and BBC/HBO drama Half Man, has ruled out a second season for either show. Speaking to Variety India, he stressed that both series were designed as standalone narratives. "I would (build a) franchise or do multiple seasons of great worlds and characters...if I felt it was right for the project," he said.
Creative integrity
'I've never been motivated by money'
Despite the immense popularity of Baby Reindeer and Half Man, Gadd maintains that his artistic vision has never been swayed by commercial factors.
"I've never been motivated by money. I'm sure Baby Reindeer season two would generate all the hype in the world," he said.
"I know there would be a desire for a Half Man season two."
However, he believes both stories are best as standalone experiences.
Story development
'Half Man' was originally planned as a multi-season story
Gadd also shared that he initially planned Half Man as a multi-season story but later decided to wrap it up in one season.
"I think when I started Half Man, I thought maybe it could be a two-season thing."
"But the more I wrote it... I felt like it had to conclude within this space of time."
He ultimately trusted his instincts and followed through with this decision until the series finale.