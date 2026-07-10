'I'd love...': 'Half Man's Richard Gadd open to DC, Marvel
What's the story
Scottish writer-performer Richard Gadd, who recently earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his role in HBO and BBC's Half Man, has said he is open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Universe. However, he stressed that any such decision would depend on whether the project resonates with him artistically. "I'd love all that DC, Marvel stuff," he told Variety India.
Artistic integrity
'I always want to be pure with my artistic intentions...'
Gadd, who shot to fame with Netflix's Baby Reindeer, said he prioritizes his artistic instincts over the size of a franchise. "It always has to come down to whether I think I'm right for it and whether I think it's right for me," he said. "I always want to be pure with my artistic intentions when it comes to acting, writing, everything."
Typecasting concerns
'I don't fear typecasting'
Despite his success, Gadd isn't worried about being typecast. He said, "I don't fear typecasting. I mean, I think I wouldn't allow it." "If I get 10 offers and they're all Reuben-esque...and they're all big, I wouldn't do that because I knew that I'd be...I'm interested in challenging myself in different ways throughout my life because I think it keeps life interesting."
Role selection
On his challenging role in 'Half Man'
Gadd described his role as Ruben in Half Man as the most demanding of his career. He believes taking creative risks has always been central to his work. "Reuben was a huge challenge, certainly the biggest acting challenge I'd ever done. I thought that's kind of what life's all about, like risking it all." He added, "I know that I can't do a Reuben next. I would just have to say no until the right thing came along."