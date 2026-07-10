'I'd love...': 'Half Man's Richard Gadd open to DC, Marvel

Role selection

On his challenging role in 'Half Man'

Gadd described his role as Ruben in Half Man as the most demanding of his career. He believes taking creative risks has always been central to his work. "Reuben was a huge challenge, certainly the biggest acting challenge I'd ever done. I thought that's kind of what life's all about, like risking it all." He added, "I know that I can't do a Reuben next. I would just have to say no until the right thing came along."