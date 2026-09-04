'Man About the House' star Richard O'Sullivan dies at 82
What's the story
Richard O'Sullivan, a celebrated British actor known for his roles in the 1970s sitcoms Man About the House and Robin's Nest, has died at the age of 82. The news was confirmed by Giles Cooper from the Royal Variety Charity, which runs Brinsworth House, where O'Sullivan had lived for over two decades. He passed away surrounded by his family at this care home in west London.
Career highlights
Cooper described him as 'a true giant of British television'
Cooper said in a statement, "Richard O'Sullivan was a master of effortless charm and impeccable comic timing, bringing pure warmth, wit, and unforgettable joy to millions of living rooms as a true giant of British television."
O'Sullivan also starred in Doctor at Large, Dick Turpin, and the 1980s sitcom Me and My Girl with Tim Brooke-Taylor, Joan Sanderson, and Joanne Ridley.
Family tribute
'My dad was as funny and charming in real life...'
O'Sullivan's son, James O'Sullivan, paid tribute to his father in a statement.
He said, "My dad was as funny and charming in real life as he appeared on our TV screens over the years."
"Always kind-spirited, good humoured, a doting grandfather and a wonderful dad - I will miss him dearly."
He also thanked the staff at Brinsworth House for their "love, kindness and care."
Career
O'Sullivan's career
Born in London in 1944, O'Sullivan began his acting career as a child, appearing in uncredited roles in dramas in the 1950s and 1960s.
He went on to appear in Raiders of the River, the Children's Film Foundation's first serial production.
In 1961, he appeared in Spare the Rod, a social commentary drama.
He later landed a starring role in the 1973 sitcom Man About the House, which became a major success.