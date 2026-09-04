'Man About the House' star Richard O'Sullivan dies at 82

Cooper said in a statement, "Richard O'Sullivan was a master of effortless charm and impeccable comic timing, bringing pure warmth, wit, and unforgettable joy to millions of living rooms as a true giant of British television."

O'Sullivan also starred in Doctor at Large, Dick Turpin, and the 1980s sitcom Me and My Girl with Tim Brooke-Taylor, Joan Sanderson, and Joanne Ridley.