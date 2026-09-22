Richie, 77, hospitalized again has successful a-fib ablation procedure
Entertainment
Lionel Richie, 77, just had another hospital stay for a heart issue. He went through an a-fib ablation, a procedure that helps fix irregular heartbeats.
Good news: his team says everything went smoothly and he's now on the mend.
Richie cancels 3 shows for health
Because of these health concerns, Richie had to cancel three upcoming shows with Earth, Wind & Fire: San Francisco, Chicago (September 30), and Columbus (October 2).
After a recent three-day stint in the hospital, it's clear he's putting his health first right now.