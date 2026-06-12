Richmond, 'Free Guy' cinematographer, recovering after Himachal paragliding crash
Entertainment
George Richmond, the cinematographer behind movies like Kingsman and Free Guy, is recovering after a serious paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh on June 8.
He was flying with a group when they crashed in rugged mountainous terrain near Deo Tibba, leading to his injury.
Richmond airlifted, had neck surgery
Local teams and the Indian Air Force acted fast to get Richmond out safely.
He was airlifted to Kullu before being referred to Chandigarh, where doctors performed surgery for neck injuries.
Thankfully, he is now stable and under close watch as he recovers, a reminder of how unpredictable adventure sports can be, even for experienced thrill-seekers.