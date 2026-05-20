Warner Bros. is developing a 'Rick and Morty' movie
What's the story
Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a film adaptation of the popular animated series Rick and Morty. The studio is in the early stages of development, with Jacob Hair, a veteran of the franchise, in talks to direct, reported Deadline. However, plot details are currently under wraps. The show is set to premiere its ninth season on Sunday, May 24.
Creator's vision
Movie has been a longtime dream for Dan Harmon
Dan Harmon, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, has hinted at his plans for a "a super badass" feature-length episode for several years. The series follows the adventures of genius scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith as they navigate through various dimensions. The show has been on air since 2013 and has won Emmy awards.
Series update
Season 9 of 'Rick and Morty' premieres on May 24
The Rick and Morty series will premiere its ninth season on May 24. Following the exit of Justin Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty, in 2023 due to felony domestic abuse charges that were eventually dismissed, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have taken over as the new voices for these characters. The show also features Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.
Spin-off show
'President Curtis' spinoff in the works
Apart from the potential movie, a spinoff series titled President Curtis is also in the works for Adult Swim. The show will be headlined by Keith David. Hair, who joined Rick and Morty in 2019 as a director and supervising director, has directed several episodes of the show since then.