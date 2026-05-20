Warner Bros. is developing a 'Rick and Morty' movie

Warner Bros. is reportedly developing a film adaptation of the popular animated series Rick and Morty . The studio is in the early stages of development, with Jacob Hair, a veteran of the franchise, in talks to direct, reported Deadline. However, plot details are currently under wraps. The show is set to premiere its ninth season on Sunday, May 24.

Creator's vision Movie has been a longtime dream for Dan Harmon Dan Harmon, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, has hinted at his plans for a "a super badass" feature-length episode for several years. The series follows the adventures of genius scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith as they navigate through various dimensions. The show has been on air since 2013 and has won Emmy awards.

Series update Season 9 of 'Rick and Morty' premieres on May 24 The Rick and Morty series will premiere its ninth season on May 24. Following the exit of Justin Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty, in 2023 due to felony domestic abuse charges that were eventually dismissed, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have taken over as the new voices for these characters. The show also features Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke.

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