'Not celebrated enough': Ricky Kej on Priyanka Chopra's global success

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has recently spoken about Priyanka Chopra Jonas 's international career, saying that she is not celebrated enough in India. He emphasized that she is the only Indian actor to have truly made a mark in Hollywood with mainstream roles. On Friday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for Chopra Jonas and said she deserved more recognition in India than she currently receives.

Career highlights 'She is the ONLY Indian actor...' Kej wrote, "She is the ONLY Indian actor (of any generation) who has truly made waves in Hollywood and globally (After being one of the most sought after in India for many years)." He went on to list her collaborations with Hollywood stars such as Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, Karl Urban, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Will Ferrell, Anthony Mackie, John Cena, and Pedro Pascal.

Twitter Post See Kej's post here My Opinion: The one actor in India who we do not celebrate enough is @priyankachopra. She is the ONLY Indian actor (of any generation) who has truly made waves in Hollywood and globally (After being one of the most sought after in India for many years). She has starred with… — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) January 8, 2026

Role appreciation 'She plays actual mainstream roles, and not some vague...' Kej further stressed that Chopra Jonas has consistently played mainstream roles, writing, "She plays actual mainstream roles, and not some vague character who is 'exotic Indian.'" "Widely recognized as a great actor who can perform any kind of a role - action, comedy, drama. She is an ambassador with UNICEF, and gives back to society."