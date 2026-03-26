Woman who shot at Rihanna's house pleads not guilty 

A 35-year-old Florida woman, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz , has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and over a dozen other charges for allegedly shooting at pop star Rihanna 's Los Angeles mansion. The incident reportedly occurred on March 8 when Ortiz fired a semiautomatic rifle at the Beverly Crest property . Court documents suggest she intended to harm Rihanna, her partner-rapper A$AP Rocky , their three children, and others inside the home and an adjacent property.

Legal proceedings Ortiz's bail set at $1.875 million Ortiz, a speech pathologist, is currently in custody and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 8. Her bail has been set at $1.875 million. The public defender assigned to her felony case attempted to lower her bail but Los Angeles County District Attorney prosecutor Alexander Bott argued that Ortiz's actions endangered lives by firing around 20 rounds from an AR-style weapon.

Additional charges Multiple felony charges against her In addition to attempted murder, Ortiz is facing 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. Each assault count corresponds to a person she allegedly shot at, including Rihanna (real name Robyn Fenty), Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers), their children, Rihanna's mother Monica Fenty, and others. If convicted on all charges, Ortiz could face life in prison.

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Incident overview Allegedly drove to shopping center after shooting According to the criminal complaint, per the BBC, Ortiz allegedly drove up to Rihanna's house and fired the weapon several times before fleeing. Her white Tesla was found at a nearby shopping center in Sherman Oaks, where she was arrested. At the time of her arrest, she was reportedly alone in her car with the rifle, additional rounds, and a wig intended as a disguise.

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