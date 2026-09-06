Rikhi to enter 'Bigg Boss 20' after split from Badshah
Entertainment
Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi is set to enter Bigg Boss 20, just months after her quiet wedding and recent breakup with rapper Badshah.
The two were together for nearly four years before marrying in a private ceremony in March 2026, before announcing their separation on Instagram, asking fans for privacy and saying the decision was made with "mutual respect."
Rikhi's cinema background 'Bigg Boss 20'
Rikhi started out in modeling, then made her acting debut at 20 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De; she later appeared in Ardaas in 2016.
She also stepped into Bollywood with Nawabzaade in 2018 but remains a big name in Punjabi cinema.
Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres September 6, 2026 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, so expect a lot more buzz around Rikhi soon.