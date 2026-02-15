Rima Das's 'Not a Hero' premieres at Berlin International Film Festival
Entertainment
Rima Das just premiered her new film, Not a Hero, at the Berlin International Film Festival. The movie landed in the Generation Kplus Competition section this year.
Das shared that she's grateful for the chance to showcase a story that dives into emotional complexity and ambiguity.
Plot and cast of the film
Not a Hero follows a young boy as he navigates an unfamiliar village, questioning what it means to be brave and where he truly belongs.
Shot in Assamese, Hindi, and English, it stars Bhuman Bhargav Das (from Tora's Husband), Sukanya Boruah, and local non-professional actors.
Fun fact: this is Rima Das's third time bringing her work to Berlin after Village Rockstars and its sequel!