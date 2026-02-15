Rima Das's 'Not a Hero' premieres at Berlin International Film Festival

Plot and cast of the film

Not a Hero follows a young boy as he navigates an unfamiliar village, questioning what it means to be brave and where he truly belongs.

Shot in Assamese, Hindi, and English, it stars Bhuman Bhargav Das (from Tora's Husband), Sukanya Boruah, and local non-professional actors.

Fun fact: this is Rima Das's third time bringing her work to Berlin after Village Rockstars and its sequel!