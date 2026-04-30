Rimes cancels Spokane and Seattle shows due to severe illness
Entertainment
LeAnn Rimes just announced she's canceling her Spokane and Seattle shows (April 30 and May 1) because of a "severe illness" that's keeping her from traveling or performing.
She let fans know on Instagram but promised the concerts will be rescheduled about a month later.
Rimes thanks fans, celebrates 15th anniversary
Rimes thanked fans for being so understanding, saying, "I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover,".
On the personal side, she recently celebrated 15 years of marriage with Eddie Cibrian in Cabo, even as she's been open about facing some tough family moments.
A recent video showing her emotional "deep jaw release therapy" has also been making the rounds online.