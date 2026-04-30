Rimes cancels Spokane and Seattle shows due to severe illness

Rimes thanks fans, celebrates 15th anniversary

Rimes thanked fans for being so understanding, saying, "I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover,".

On the personal side, she recently celebrated 15 years of marriage with Eddie Cibrian in Cabo, even as she's been open about facing some tough family moments.

A recent video showing her emotional "deep jaw release therapy" has also been making the rounds online.