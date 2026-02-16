'Rings of Power' actor Morfydd Clark joins Beatles biopic
Morfydd Clark (yep, from The Rings of Power) is set to play Cynthia Lennon in Sir Sam Mendes's ambitious Beatles biopic series.
The project will tell the story of each band member across four films, all dropping in April 2028.
More about the project and its cast
Each movie zooms in on a different Beatle—Harris Dickinson as John, Paul Mescal as Paul, Barry Keoghan as Ringo, and Joseph Quinn as George.
The cast also features Harry Lawtey as original bassist Stuart Sutcliffe and Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher.
Farhan Akhtar steps in as Ravi Shankar, with James Norton and Harry Lloyd playing the band's manager and producer.
Mendes aims to show both their individual journeys and how they shaped music together.