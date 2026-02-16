'Rings of Power' actor Morfydd Clark joins Beatles biopic

More about the project and its cast

Each movie zooms in on a different Beatle—Harris Dickinson as John, Paul Mescal as Paul, Barry Keoghan as Ringo, and Joseph Quinn as George.

The cast also features Harry Lawtey as original bassist Stuart Sutcliffe and Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher.

Farhan Akhtar steps in as Ravi Shankar, with James Norton and Harry Lloyd playing the band's manager and producer.

Mendes aims to show both their individual journeys and how they shaped music together.