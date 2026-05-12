'Rings of Power' renewed for Season 4 before S03 premiere
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has announced that its flagship fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will return for a fourth season. The news was revealed during Amazon's annual Upfront presentation, where it was also confirmed that the third season will premiere on November 11, 2026. Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, attributed the early renewal to the show's global popularity and audience response.
Plot details
'The Rings of Power' S03 to premiere on November 11
The third season of The Rings of Power is expected to bring a major time jump, taking viewers several years into the future. This season will be set at the peak of the War of the Elves and Sauron, with a focus on Sauron's plan to create the One Ring in Mount Doom's fires. The upcoming eight-episode season will also see the return of core cast members Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers.
Season 3
Here's what to expect from S03
In the third season, the narrative will shift from creating rings for Elves, Dwarves, and Men to forging the ultimate weapon meant to control them all. The story will follow a battle-hardened Galadriel and a disillusioned Elrond as they defend their kingdoms against Sauron. Friedlander expressed excitement about the early renewal, stating that it reflects Amazon's commitment to bringing Tolkien's legendary Second Age to life through this series.