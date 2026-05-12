'Rings of Power' renewed for Season 4 before S03 premiere

Plot details

'The Rings of Power' S03 to premiere on November 11

The third season of The Rings of Power is expected to bring a major time jump, taking viewers several years into the future. This season will be set at the peak of the War of the Elves and Sauron, with a focus on Sauron's plan to create the One Ring in Mount Doom's fires. The upcoming eight-episode season will also see the return of core cast members Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers.