'Rings of Power' season 3 hints Sauron planning One Ring
Season three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops November 11, 2026, and the new Comic-Con teaser hints at big trouble brewing in Middle-earth.
Set five years after Eregion's fall, Sauron is now planning to create the One Ring, and things are about to get intense for everyone.
Marsan Richardson Young Pegg join cast
This season introduces Thrain (Eddie Marsan), Anarion (Andrew Richardson), Marnukh (Adam Young), plus Simon Pegg voicing Balrog.
Expect more tension as dwarves, elves, men, and wizards try teaming up against Sauron's growing threat.
The first four episodes drop November 11; two more arrive November 18; the final two land November 25.
Returning cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, and Charlie Vickers, with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay leading production again.