'Rings of Power' Season 3 teaser shows Sauron's rise

The trailer opens with Charlie Vickers's Sauron declaring, "Now, is the mighty hour come," before building to the forging of the One Ring.

We see alliances getting shaky and Gandalf (formerly known as the Stranger) warning about tough times ahead.

Galadriel reunites with Celeborn (now played by Jamie Campbell Bower), while Eddie Marsan joins as Thrain. Plus, Simon Pegg voices a talking Balrog for the first time!

Season three picks up five years after Eregion's fall and premieres November 11, 2026.