'Rings of Power' Season 3 teaser shows Sauron's rise
Prime Video just revealed the first look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season three at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.
The 99-second teaser spotlights Sauron's rise in a fiery Mordor, teasing major shifts across Middle-earth and introducing new faces, including the Nazgnagl, early versions of the Nazgul.
'Rings of Power' premieres November 11
The trailer opens with Charlie Vickers's Sauron declaring, "Now, is the mighty hour come," before building to the forging of the One Ring.
We see alliances getting shaky and Gandalf (formerly known as the Stranger) warning about tough times ahead.
Galadriel reunites with Celeborn (now played by Jamie Campbell Bower), while Eddie Marsan joins as Thrain. Plus, Simon Pegg voices a talking Balrog for the first time!
Season three picks up five years after Eregion's fall and premieres November 11, 2026.