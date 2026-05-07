Rio discovers Karan admits Nandini is wife and Ansh father
Entertainment
In the latest episode, Rio stumbles onto some major family drama: he catches Karan with Nandini and pushes for answers.
Karan finally admits Nandini is actually his wife, not just a friend, and then drops an even bigger bomb: Rio's real father is Ansh, not Karan.
Naturally, Rio is left reeling from the news.
Karan reassures Rio, Pari confronts Ranvijay
Karan gently explains that after a tragic accident, Rio's mother believed he was her husband. Even with everything out in the open, Karan reassures Rio that he'll always be his dad.
Meanwhile, Pari isn't backing down either: she stands up to Ranvijay when he tries to mess with her family during event prep, rallying people to make him leave and showing she's not afraid to protect those she cares about.