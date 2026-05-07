Rio discovers Karan admits Nandini is wife and Ansh father

Karan reassures Rio, Pari confronts Ranvijay

Karan gently explains that after a tragic accident, Rio's mother believed he was her husband. Even with everything out in the open, Karan reassures Rio that he'll always be his dad.

Meanwhile, Pari isn't backing down either: she stands up to Ranvijay when he tries to mess with her family during event prep, rallying people to make him leave and showing she's not afraid to protect those she cares about.