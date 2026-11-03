'Rise and Fall 2' finale: Contestants, date, streaming details
What's the story
The second season of Rise and Fall, hosted by Virender Sehwag, is nearing its conclusion. The grand finale will reportedly be filmed on Wednesday and Thursday, with the episode to air on Friday. This season has been filled with dramatic moments involving contestants like Swara Bhasker-Shehzad Poonawalla's truce, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's defiance against others, and Karan Patel's vandalism. Last year's winner was TV actor Arjun Bijlani.
Finalists
These are the contenders for the finale
Politician Poonawalla was the first to secure a place in the finale by winning a ticket to the final task. He later chose Gautam Gulati as his co-finalist.
Bhasker and Patel were also saved from elimination, making them contenders for the finale.
However, Manish Yadav and Sonam Singh were sent down to the basement just before reaching their goal.
Finalists
These 2 have secured their spots in the grand finale
According to a report by Film Window, only two workers from the basement will rise to the penthouse and become finalists.
The report states that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Niharika Tiwari have secured their spots in the grand finale.
The performances for the finale are set to be filmed on Wednesday, while the winner's segment will be shot on Thursday, per Indian Express.
Finale details
All about 'Rise and Fall 2'
The grand finale of Rise and Fall 2 will be streamed on Amazon Prime and MX Player on Friday at noon.
The show started in September with 15 contestants, including Bhasker, Tej Pratap Yadav, Poonawalla, Anish Bhagat, Raj Grover, Gulati, Patel, Kajal Raghwani, among others.
Rishab Jaiswal, Singh, and Jaswanth Bopannah entered the show as wild card contestants.