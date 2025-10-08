Next Article
'Rise and Fall': Arbaaz Patel secures ticket to finale
Entertainment
Arbaaz Patel just clinched the Ticket to Finale on Amazon MX Player's "Rise and Fall," thanks to his standout performance in the "Ultimate Ruler Task."
He beat out Bali by leading his team—Nayandeep and Akriti—to finish the challenge faster than their rivals.
Patel's journey so far
Patel's win makes him a top contender for the grand prize, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing.
The show mixes intense competition with plenty of personal drama, like Patel's recent clash with Dhanashree Verma over an alleged hug.
Through it all, his girlfriend Nikki Tamboli has shown public support, reminding viewers that reality TV is as much about relationships as it is about winning.