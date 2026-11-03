'Rise and Fall' scene: Bhasker accuses Poonawalla of alleged trolling
Entertainment
Things got tense on the latest Rise and Fall episode when Swara Bhasker called out Shehzad Poonawalla for allegedly trolling her online for eight years.
Bhasker said, "You have trolled me for eight years." but Poonawalla appeared willing to apologize.
The argument heated up, and even when he seemed ready to apologize, Bhasker wasn't having it.
Sehwag announces triple eviction
Host Virender Sehwag surprised everyone with a triple eviction announcement.
Manish Kashyap was named "King of the Basement," and drama followed as Sonam Malik accused Gautam Gulati of betrayal over Basement nominations.
The episode also spotlighted strategic moves by players like Gulati and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
You can catch all the action, produced by Banijay Asia, now streaming on Prime Video.