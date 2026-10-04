'Rise and Fall Season 2': Politician Poonawalla becomes Bhasker's coach

Their relationship on the show has shifted from political sparring to genuine support.

Even when Swara tries to mix debates into exercise, Shehzad keeps them focused on fitness.

She's even praised his dedication, saying, "Shehzad ne mere health mein bahut interest liya hai. Mujhe bahut achha laga. Shehzad bahut passionate hai fitnessko lekar."

Their evolving bond is now a highlight of the season, proving reality TV can bring out unexpected friendships.

Catch new episodes of Rise & Fall 2 on Amazon MX Player at 12pm.