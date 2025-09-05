'Rise & Fall': Aahana, Arjun's verbal face-off sets up drama
Amazon MX Player just dropped the promo for its new reality series "Rise & Fall," and it kicks off with a sharp verbal face-off between Aahana S Kumra and Arjun Bijlani.
Their witty back-and-forth sets up a showdown between TV fame and indie film cool, teasing plenty of drama before the big premiere on September 6, 2025.
More about the show and where to watch it
"Rise & Fall," produced by Banijay Asia, brings together 16 celebrities divided into two worlds: "Rulers" living in a luxury penthouse and "Workers" toughing it out in a basic basement.
Hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the show is all about shifting alliances, trust games, and surprise twists.
Catch new episodes daily for free on Amazon MX Player starting September 6—plus it's streaming on Prime Video, the Amazon shopping app, connected TVs.