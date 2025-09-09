'Rise & Fall': Aahana-Bali's fight turns ugly, leaves everyone shocked

Both use 'bekar' word for each other

Kumra called Bali a "Bekar aadmi" (useless man), while Bali fired back with "bekar aurat, ghatiya aurat" (useless woman, vile woman) and made digs about her background.

The tense moment happened while both were in the "rulers" group, adding extra drama to the competition.

If you're curious, new episodes drop daily on Amazon MX Player at noon and Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30pm—so there's always something happening on this show!