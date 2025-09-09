Next Article
'Rise & Fall': Aahana-Bali's fight turns ugly, leaves everyone shocked
On a recent episode of "Rise & Fall," things got heated between actor Aahana Kumra and influencer Bali during a nominations task.
What began as a small disagreement quickly turned personal, with both trading harsh words that left everyone else in the house visibly stunned.
Both use 'bekar' word for each other
Kumra called Bali a "Bekar aadmi" (useless man), while Bali fired back with "bekar aurat, ghatiya aurat" (useless woman, vile woman) and made digs about her background.
The tense moment happened while both were in the "rulers" group, adding extra drama to the competition.
If you're curious, new episodes drop daily on Amazon MX Player at noon and Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30pm—so there's always something happening on this show!