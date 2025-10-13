'Rise & Fall': Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan eliminated from show
In the latest episode of Rise & Fall, both comedian Kiku Sharda and singer Aditya Narayan were unexpectedly sent home, leaving just eight contestants to battle it out for the finale.
The show kicked off with everyone looking back on their journeys so far.
Contestants opened up about their feelings
Things got real during an Anonymous Questions segment—Akriti Negi apologized to Arjun Bijlani for overreacting earlier.
Nayandeep Rakshit opened up about feeling bullied, which sparked a group chat about respecting boundaries.
Ashneer Grover backed the need for mutual respect.
Rulers voted out Sharda
The Rulers voted out Sharda, while basement contestants picked Narayan for elimination.
Afterward, there were some emotional hugs and sad faces—Dhanashree Verma and Arbaaz Patel especially felt the loss.
With just eight left (Bijlani, Verma, Patel, Bali, Rani, Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, and Negi), things are only going to get more intense heading into the unpredictable finale.