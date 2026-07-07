'I cannot multitask': Rishab Shetty on managing several projects

Directorial venture

He is currently developing 'Kantara: Chapter 2'

Despite his packed acting calendar, Shetty is not stepping away from filmmaking. He is currently developing Kantara: Chapter 2, the sequel to his directorial debut Kantara. "I need to do that. I cannot keep quiet about my directorial. I find peace of mind and happiness when I am at it," he said. "I have my team of writers with me, and we are already working toward this film."