'I cannot multitask': Rishab Shetty on managing several projects
What's the story
Rishab Shetty, the National Award-winning actor-filmmaker, is currently in one of the busiest phases of his career. He is simultaneously acting, writing, directing, and producing multiple projects. After the global success of Kantara, he will soon star in Jai Hanuman and a historical biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He opened up to Variety India about managing these projects.
Project management
'I have the two films happening back to back'
Shetty revealed that he will be shooting Jai Hanuman and the Shivaji Maharaj biopic back-to-back. He said, "I have the two films happening back to back." "I cannot multitask and do two films simultaneously, so it will be Jai Hanuman followed by The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." "Both the films also have me with separate looks that I need to maintain."
Directorial venture
He is currently developing 'Kantara: Chapter 2'
Despite his packed acting calendar, Shetty is not stepping away from filmmaking. He is currently developing Kantara: Chapter 2, the sequel to his directorial debut Kantara. "I need to do that. I cannot keep quiet about my directorial. I find peace of mind and happiness when I am at it," he said. "I have my team of writers with me, and we are already working toward this film."
Production expansion
Expanding production house, set to announce new projects
Shetty is also expanding his production house, Rishab Shetty Films. He is set to announce two new projects later this year under this banner. He said that he always wants to put the money he earns from cinema into making good cinema. The actor celebrated his birthday in Bengaluru with family, friends, and colleagues while continuing work on his growing slate of projects.
Filmmaking ecosystem
On creating a filmmaking ecosystem in his village
Apart from individual projects, Shetty is also investing in filmmaking infrastructure. He is developing a filmmaking ecosystem in his native village of Keradi, where much of the original Kantara was created. "We all crib about the need for a film city in Bengaluru, but I have tried my hand at creating a cinema village in my hometown, Keradi," he said.