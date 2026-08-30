Rishab Shetty defends Yash's 'Toxic': 'Daring experiment'
What's the story
Actor-director Rishab Shetty has defended Yash and his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which has been receiving mixed reviews since its release on August 26. In a post on X, Shetty praised Yash's performance and called the film a "daring experiment." He also said that just because a story takes an unusual route doesn't mean it has taken the wrong one.
Actor's commendation
Shetty praised Yash's performance
Shetty wrote, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed."
"Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn't mean the track is wrong."
Supportive stance
Shetty thanked Yash for taking Kannada cinema global
Shetty also expressed his gratitude to Yash for his efforts to take Kannada cinema beyond its traditional audience.
"We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage," he wrote.
"It's not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir."
Film critique
Why is 'Toxic' facing backlash?
Toxic has been criticized for its portrayal of women, weak screenplay, and lengthy runtime.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
The actioner is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Read our review of the gangster drama here.