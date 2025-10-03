Rishab gushes about Diljit; reveals singer canceled shows for 'Kantara'
What's the story
Actor-director Rishab Shetty recently revealed that Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh canceled his shows and took his entire team to rewatch the film Kantara. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Shetty shared how this unique collaboration came about and how Dosanjh became the voice of the Rebel Song in Kantara Chapter 1.
Collaboration
Shetty thought of getting Dosanjh on a whim
Shetty was in Kochi for the post-production of his film when he thought of getting a singer who spoke a different language and wasn't from Karnataka. "I suddenly thought of Diljit, but I got stuck as I couldn't remember his name." "I felt that with a strong voice like he has, he would be the perfect fit to sing Bole Re Kantara."
Revelation
'I was told that he's really fond of me...'
Shetty contacted Dosanjh's manager, who revealed that the Punjabi singer canceled his shows and rewatched Kantara. "I was told that he's really fond of me and my film," Shetty shared. "Within three-four days, the plan fell to action and he came to YRF and recorded the song." After recording, Dosanjh requested a private conversation with Shetty.
Spiritual connection
'Diljit is a Shiv bhakt like me'
Shetty revealed, "He spoke to me about his experience of watching Kantara and how the film aligns with his personal beliefs." "Woh bhi mere jaise bahot bade Shiv bhakt hai (he's a big Shiv devotee like me)." "It felt like a divine connection. It was divine energy that led him to Kantara and brought us together." "His vocals have rendered a whole lot of positivity and energy to the song." Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1 is in theaters now.