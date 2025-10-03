Rishab gushes about Diljit; reveals singer canceled shows for 'Kantara'

Actor-director Rishab Shetty recently revealed that Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh canceled his shows and took his entire team to rewatch the film Kantara . In an interview with News18 Showsha, Shetty shared how this unique collaboration came about and how Dosanjh became the voice of the Rebel Song in Kantara Chapter 1.

Collaboration Shetty thought of getting Dosanjh on a whim Shetty was in Kochi for the post-production of his film when he thought of getting a singer who spoke a different language and wasn't from Karnataka. "I suddenly thought of Diljit, but I got stuck as I couldn't remember his name." "I felt that with a strong voice like he has, he would be the perfect fit to sing Bole Re Kantara."

Revelation 'I was told that he's really fond of me...' Shetty contacted Dosanjh's manager, who revealed that the Punjabi singer canceled his shows and rewatched Kantara. "I was told that he's really fond of me and my film," Shetty shared. "Within three-four days, the plan fell to action and he came to YRF and recorded the song." After recording, Dosanjh requested a private conversation with Shetty.