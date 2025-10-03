Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal-Abhishek's fight leads to housemates unplugging mics
Bigg Boss 19 just got heated after a task turned into a full-blown fight between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj.
It all started when Mallik made a joke about Ashnoor Kaur, which led to Bajaj pushing Mallik.
The tension quickly spread through the house.
Housemates demand a replay of the fight
Several housemates showed their frustration by unplugging their mics—a clear Bigg Boss rule break.
Ashnoor Kaur wanted things sorted in the confession room and Sadanand asked for a replay of what happened.
In the middle of it all, Mallik stood his ground: "Nikaalna hai toh nikalo, main darta nahi hoon kisise."
Baseer threatens to quit over chaos
The fight has left everyone on edge. Baseer Ali even warned he might quit if this kind of chaos keeps up.
Looks like tensions are running high this season.