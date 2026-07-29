'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to receive special honor at IFFM
What's the story
Rishab Shetty, the acclaimed actor-director of Kantara fame, will be honored with the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 13. The award recognizes his contribution to global discussions on Indian cinema through narratives that are culturally authentic and artistically ambitious. Shetty will attend the festival as a marquee guest.
Statement
Shetty's reaction to receiving the award
Shetty expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, "I am deeply honored to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne."
"Storytelling has always been my way of celebrating our culture, our traditions and the communities that inspire us."
"It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world," he added.
Festival recognition
Festival director praised Shetty's work
Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange praised Shetty's work, saying, "Rishab Shetty represents a new generation of Indian filmmakers whose work is both deeply rooted and globally relevant."
"We are delighted to honor him with the Leadership in Cinema Award and look forward to welcoming him to IFFM 2026."
The festival celebrates Indian cinema every year in Australia.
Upcoming film
On his work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty will next be seen in Sandeep Singh's historical drama The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
He will be essaying the titular role.
Apart from this, he's also working on a sequel to his blockbuster hit Kantara.
Separately, IFFM 2026 runs from August 13 to 23.