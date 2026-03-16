Rishab Shetty to direct epic 'Randamoozham' retelling? Details here
Entertainment
Kantara director Rishab Shetty is reportedly set to bring MT Vasudevan Nair's legendary novel Randamoozham, an epic Mahabharata retelling from Bhima's perspective, to the big screen.
MT's family reached out to Shetty after his Kantara success, and the film is planned as a two-parter with a star-heavy cast.
An official announcement is expected in 2026.
Meanwhile, this is how the project has progressed
Randamoozham's film journey has been full of twists: Mani Ratnam was first approached, but he declined and suggested Shetty instead.
After legal battles over screenplay rights and years of delays, MT's daughter Aswathy Nair is now leading the revival.
With Shetty's knack for mythological storytelling, fans are finally seeing real progress on this long-awaited project.