Rishab Shetty to direct epic 'Randamoozham' retelling? Details here

Meanwhile, this is how the project has progressed

Randamoozham's film journey has been full of twists: Mani Ratnam was first approached, but he declined and suggested Shetty instead.

After legal battles over screenplay rights and years of delays, MT's daughter Aswathy Nair is now leading the revival.

With Shetty's knack for mythological storytelling, fans are finally seeing real progress on this long-awaited project.