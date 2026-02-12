Rishab Shetty to play Lord Hanuman in 'Jai Hanuman'
Rishab Shetty is set to play Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman, the sequel to HanuMan (2024) and the next big chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, this pan-India film will begin filming after the February 22, 2026 launch event, and a release date has not been announced.
Shetty says Varma's script is 'fabulous'
Shetty says the story feels deeply personal to his faith, calling Varma's script "fabulous" and saying he "couldn't refuse."
The launch event is set for February 22, 2026, in Hampi—a place with strong cultural roots.
Jai Hanuman promises an epic take on devotion and courage, building on the success of HanuMan, which won National Awards.
With more mythological superhero films lined up, this one's shaping up to be a major moment for fans of Indian legends.