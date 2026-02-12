Rishab Shetty to play Lord Hanuman in 'Jai Hanuman'

Shetty says Varma's script is 'fabulous'

Shetty says the story feels deeply personal to his faith, calling Varma's script "fabulous" and saying he "couldn't refuse."

The launch event is set for February 22, 2026, in Hampi—a place with strong cultural roots.

Jai Hanuman promises an epic take on devotion and courage, building on the success of HanuMan, which won National Awards.

With more mythological superhero films lined up, this one's shaping up to be a major moment for fans of Indian legends.