Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' skips IMAX release in US
If you were hoping to catch Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 on IMAX in North America, here's some bad news—the IMAX shows got canceled because the film wasn't delivered to theaters on time.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened lately; just last week, They Call Him OG faced similar distribution hiccups.
The good news? Regular 2D screenings in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam are still happening as planned.
'Kantara: Chapter 1' on its way to break even
Missing out on IMAX is a big hit for Kantara: Chapter 1's earnings—IMAX usually brings in a chunk of the box office.
The sequel reportedly needs $9 million to break even, but so far US ticket sales have only reached $258,000.
That slow start feels familiar; the original Kantara also picked up steam only after its first week.
Despite these setbacks, the movie is still playing in theaters.