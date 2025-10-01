Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' skips IMAX release in US

'Kantara: Chapter 1' on its way to break even

Missing out on IMAX is a big hit for Kantara: Chapter 1's earnings—IMAX usually brings in a chunk of the box office.

The sequel reportedly needs $9 million to break even, but so far US ticket sales have only reached $258,000.

That slow start feels familiar; the original Kantara also picked up steam only after its first week.

Despite these setbacks, the movie is still playing in theaters.