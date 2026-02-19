'Raja Shivaji': Riteish Deshmukh glows in first look

The first look of the much-awaited pan-India film Raja Shivaji was unveiled on Thursday, February 19, 2026, marking the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and will be released on May 1, 2026. The poster features Deshmukh in warrior attire, holding the Bhagwa Dhwaj (orange flag) and a sword against a smoky battlefield backdrop.

Film's theme Poster emphasizes film's central theme The poster emphasizes the film's central theme: the life of young rebel Shivaji Maharaj who fought against established empires to establish Swarajya. Deshmukh, who also directs Raja Shivaji, is known for his 2022 hit Ved. The film will reportedly focus more on the emotional and strategic depth of the legendary leader than action-packed sequences.

Production details Film to be released in 6 languages The film's technical team is led by renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who is expected to bring a gritty realism to the 17th-century setting. The music for Raja Shivaji has been composed by the famous duo Ajay-Atul. The film will be released in six languages, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, to ensure that the "People's King" story reaches every corner of India.

Advertisement

Cast 'Raja Shivaji' to also star Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, and Fardeen Khan. Genelia Deshmukh will reportedly play Maharani Saibai in the film which she is co-producing. Deshmukh visited Shivneri Fort earlier on Thursday to seek blessings for the film.

Advertisement