Rithvik Dhanjani says 'reality shows haven't overshadowed my acting work'
What's the story
Popular television actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who is set to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has dismissed the idea that reality shows overshadow his acting career. He has been a part of daily soaps like Pavitra Rishta and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and has also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
Career perspective
'They are just different wonderful mediums'
Dhanjani told PTI, "They haven't overshadowed my acting work, and they never did." "These are just different wonderful mediums because they offer me a wide variety of exploring my personality traits." "Like, when I'm hosting a show, I'm a different person, and I'm going to be different on Khatron Ke Khiladi." "I'll be different when I'm acting on a project. I don't think they collide."
Unique talent
'I know what I bring to the table'
Dhanjani further emphasized his confidence in his acting skills, saying, "I know what I bring to the table when I'm acting, playing a character, when I'm being directed, and I'm so proud of that skill that I have." "And that skill cannot be overshadowed, it's personal, it's me. I'm unique in my own way and in no way can somebody else be me, nor can I be somebody else."
Career path
Dhanjani doesn't believe in being confined to 1 medium
Dhanjani, who has also appeared in films like Jo Hum Chahein and OTT shows such as Cartel and Half Love Half Arranged, said he doesn't believe in being confined to one medium. He added, "If there's any project, it could be any medium, and it sparks something...I'll do it." "I'm here to entertain the world while keeping my heart chirpy, the child in me alive and happy." Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to air on Colors TV.