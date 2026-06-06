Rithvik Dhanjani says 'reality shows haven't overshadowed my acting work'

Unique talent

'I know what I bring to the table'

Dhanjani further emphasized his confidence in his acting skills, saying, "I know what I bring to the table when I'm acting, playing a character, when I'm being directed, and I'm so proud of that skill that I have." "And that skill cannot be overshadowed, it's personal, it's me. I'm unique in my own way and in no way can somebody else be me, nor can I be somebody else."