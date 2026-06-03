'Khatron Ke...15': Rithvik Dhanjani suffers burn injuries, continues task
What's the story
Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in South Africa, has suffered burn injuries while performing a fire stunt. The incident occurred during one of the season's most challenging tasks and required immediate medical attention. Despite this setback, Dhanjani continued to participate, reported News18.
Brave face
'He has kept a brave face on...'
Even after the severe burns, Dhanjani showed remarkable resilience and determination after receiving treatment. The source said, "While he continued and completed the stunt, the injury is quite bad, though he has kept a brave face on." The incident highlights the intense and risky challenges featured on the show, hosted by Rohit Shetty.
Show updates
Meet other contestants of 'KKK 15'
The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently underway in Cape Town. Apart from Dhanjani, the season features a star-studded lineup including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orhan Awatramani (popularly known as Orry), Harsh Gujral, and Shagun Sharma. Former contestants such as Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, and Avika Gor are also returning to the show.