River's Indie bookable on Flipkart but final purchase needs dealership
Entertainment
River, a Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, just made its Indie e-scooter bookable on Flipkart.
This should make grabbing one a lot easier online, but there's a catch: you'll need to be near one of River's over 80 stores across 48 cities to actually finish your purchase.
Once you book on Flipkart, the nearest dealership takes over for the final steps and servicing, kind of like how Royal Enfield and Ather handle things.
Indie 163km IDC range ₹1.57L
The River Indie packs a 4 kWh battery with up to 163km range (IDC) and hits speeds of 90km/h.
There's also a roomy 55-liter under-seat storage, handy for city life.
Price stays at ₹1.57 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru), whether you buy at a dealership or through Flipkart.