Balaji tears up after 'Karuppu's shows get canceled

The much-anticipated release of Karuppu , starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was marred by last-minute financial issues that led to the cancellation of several morning shows. Director-actor RJ Balaji was understandably upset over the turn of events and shared an emotional video on Instagram apologizing to fans. He assured viewers that the team is working hard to resolve these issues and promised refunds for canceled shows.

Emotional apology 'You all shouldn't have experienced stress...' In the emotional video, Balaji was seen wiping his tears as he addressed the viewers. He said, "I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn't have happened. You all had traveled from afar to watch the movie." "We watch films to let go of our stress and the myriad of problems life throws at us." "But you all shouldn't have experienced stress in going to watch a movie. I am very sorry."

Release optimism Balaji hopeful about evening shows Balaji further revealed that he hadn't anticipated such hurdles so close to the release. He added that the team was hopeful about the film finally reaching theaters by the evening shows. "I wanted Karuppu to release on May 14 and become a blockbuster. I was manifesting it. I am very hopeful," he said while wiping away tears. The filmmaker added, "It is painful, but God will remove all hurdles and the movie will release in the evening."

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