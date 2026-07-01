Roach denies 2nd wedding rumors about Holland and Zendaya
Entertainment
Rumors about Tom Holland and Zendaya planning a second wedding? Not true, according to Zendaya's stylist Law Roach.
Speaking at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere on July 27, Roach emphasized that they successfully kept their ceremony private, and added warmly, "I think that people should congratulate them."
Holland confirmed June marriage, AI photos
Holland already confirmed they're married back in June, clearing up confusion caused by AI-generated wedding photos. He pointed out his family was there for the real event.
Despite all the buzz, like Zendaya's ring moment at the 2026 Oscars, the couple prefers to keep their relationship low-key and only share big moments with close friends and family.