'Roadies REBIRTH' season 21 unveiled with Singha back as host

Singha summed it up best: "Roadies isn't just a show for me; it's an emotion."

Fans are speculating about changes after spotting three red and three yellow helmets in the teaser. No one knows what they mean yet.

Auditions kick off in September across Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Pune (dates coming soon), so if you've ever wanted to be a Roadie, this might be your shot!