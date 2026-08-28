'Roadies REBIRTH' season 21 unveiled with Singha back as host
Entertainment
Roadies is gearing up for its 21st season, now called Roadies REBIRTH, with a fresh phoenix-inspired logo and a promise of new challenges.
The big buzz? Rannvijay Singha returns as host after a break, bringing back the vibe fans have missed since the early days.
Singha calls 'Roadies' an emotion
Singha summed it up best: "Roadies isn't just a show for me; it's an emotion."
Fans are speculating about changes after spotting three red and three yellow helmets in the teaser. No one knows what they mean yet.
Auditions kick off in September across Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Pune (dates coming soon), so if you've ever wanted to be a Roadie, this might be your shot!