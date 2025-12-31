Rob Reiner's death records sealed as LAPD probes couple's murder

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has sealed the death records of renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, following a court order sought by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The move is intended to keep investigative details away from public scrutiny as the department seeks significant progress ahead of a critical court hearing scheduled for January 7.

Legal proceedings Court order restricts release of Reiners's death investigation details The court order, which took effect on Monday, December 29, prohibits the public release of any investigative information related to the Reiners's deaths. The order specifically states that the Medical Examiner can only share findings with "assigned investigators." The LAPD said that although the causes of death have already been disclosed, the order was requested to allow Robbery-Homicide Division detectives to review key case details before they were exposed to the media and the public.

Arrest details Nick Reiner, the couple's son, charged with their murders Nick Reiner, the youngest son of the late couple, was arrested on December 14, just hours after their daughter Romy Reiner discovered their bodies. He is currently being held under suicide watch in downtown LA and could face the death penalty after being charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney with two counts of first-degree murder, each carrying "special circumstances."